Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

