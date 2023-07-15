Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

