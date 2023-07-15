Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

