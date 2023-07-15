Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Foot Locker has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

