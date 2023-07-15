Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,442 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $50,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

NYSE DG opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

