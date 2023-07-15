Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $197.04 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,493 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $197,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

