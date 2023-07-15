Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $62.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,895 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

