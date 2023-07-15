Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.98% of Cincinnati Financial worth $172,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

