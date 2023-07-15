Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 120,458 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

