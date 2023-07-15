Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,244 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.61% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $111,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.