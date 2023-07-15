Fosun International Ltd Acquires 7,572 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Shares of AJG opened at $213.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $161.34 and a 52-week high of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.