Fosun International Ltd Buys 4,996 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

