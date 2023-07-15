Fosun International Ltd Decreases Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNHI opened at $14.96 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

