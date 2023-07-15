Fosun International Ltd Invests $344,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

