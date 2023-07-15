Fosun International Ltd Takes $547,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $197.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.