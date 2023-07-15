Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 192.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

