Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
