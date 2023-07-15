Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of FT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

