FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
FRX Innovations Price Performance
FRXIF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. FRX Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21.
FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FRX Innovations will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FRX Innovations
FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.
