Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.58).
Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 763 ($9.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.45. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
