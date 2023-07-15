G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

G8 Education Stock Performance

