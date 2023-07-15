Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,753 shares in the company, valued at $354,113.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Galecto by 86.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

