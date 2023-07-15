Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Further Reading

