Genpact Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85.
Insider Transactions at Genpact
In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $35,321,569.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 420.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
