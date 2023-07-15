Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,976.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. 17,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,852. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

