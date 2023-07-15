Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 634.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.