Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Global System Dynamics stock remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844. Global System Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global System Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

