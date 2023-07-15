Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,019 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.