Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

