Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $126.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

