Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,737 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,667,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.