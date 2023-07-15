Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,388. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

