Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 127.1% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,503,800 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the June 15th total of 4,184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,250.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

