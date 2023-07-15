Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

