Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

