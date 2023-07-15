Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $86,052.31 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

