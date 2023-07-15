Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

