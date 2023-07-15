Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

