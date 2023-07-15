Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $173.39 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

