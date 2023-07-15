Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

