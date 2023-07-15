Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.1 %

WHR opened at $153.79 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

