Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.19.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $403.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.33 and a 200-day moving average of $370.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

