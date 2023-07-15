Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

