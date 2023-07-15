Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HHRS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

HHRS stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. Hammerhead Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,560,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

