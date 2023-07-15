Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $7.18. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 121,917 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.3628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Featured Stories

