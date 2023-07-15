Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $7.18. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 121,917 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
Featured Stories
