Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HVRRY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

