Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.