Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

