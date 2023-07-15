Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $272,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.