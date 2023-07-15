Head-To-Head Comparison: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) versus Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) and Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Imperium Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $19.72 billion 0.43 -$1.52 billion ($36.64) -4.20 Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Imperium Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool.

This table compares Whirlpool and Imperium Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool -10.34% 28.28% 5.38% Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Whirlpool and Imperium Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 2 2 1 0 1.80 Imperium Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whirlpool presently has a consensus target price of $136.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Imperium Technology Group.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Imperium Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, Acros, and Ariston brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally. It is involved in the marketing and operation of mobile games and computer games; sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital token products; and cryptocurrency mining and rental of machines for customers in cryptocurrency mining. The company also participates in esports competitions, streaming and marketing events, and merchandise sale activities; manufactures and sells stainless steel home furnishing products and accessories for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance. In addition, it engages in the property investment activities. The company was formerly known as Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperium Technology Group Limited in July 2021. Imperium Technology Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Imperium Technology Group Limited is a subsidiary of Diamond State Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.