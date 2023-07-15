Head-To-Head Contrast: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and u-blox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $2.00 billion 0.78 $177.05 million $1.37 13.65 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 27.57

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than u-blox. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 5.92% 3.78% 2.19% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and u-blox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 1 0 3.00 u-blox 1 0 0 0 1.00

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. u-blox has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

EchoStar beats u-blox on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

